Google Doodle celebrates #InternationalWomensDay with ode to Miriam Makeba and others

Today, women all over the world are being celebrated as we mark International Women’s Day and Google has honoured a number of great women in our history, including the great Miriam Makeba, with a toughing Doodle.

International Women’s Day (or IWD) is observed every year on 8th March year to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievement of women.

Although only observed in New York, the first IWD was in 1908, when 15 000 women marched through the city demanding shorter hours, better pay and voting rights. Since then, the celebrations have spread across the world and each year has a specific theme with events scheduled for the day.

This year’s theme is #BeBoldForChange, a call on masses and individuals to help forge a better working world – a more inclusive, gender equal world.

“No one government, NGO, charity, corporation, academic institution, women’s network or media hub is solely responsible for International Women’s Day,” IWD’s website states.

Google’s Doodle is an interactive illustrated slideshow of a young girl who goes on an adventure while her grandmother reads her stories of some of the powerful women to have impacted the world.

The little girl then visits 13 remarkable women in her imagination, taking us along on a journey that spans centuries and circles the globe.

Makeba, who was fondly known as Mama Africa, is featured alongside the likes of Sally Ride (the first woman in space), Lotfia El Nadi (Egypt’s first female pilot), Ada Lovelace (the world’s first computer coder), Cecilia Grierson (an Argentine physician, reformer, and the first woman in Argentina to receive a medical degree).

“Although some of the women showcased in today’s Doodle aren’t household names, each made a mark in her own way. They pursued a range of professions and passions and hailed from an array of backgrounds and countries. In fact, all of these women have been featured in individual Doodles in the past, but often only in their countries of origin. So today we’re taking the opportunity to share their stories with everyone,” Google said.