Now you can find your car keys with your Apple Watch

For today’s “why didn’t I think of that?” moment, we bring a new product from a local startup.

Sensor Networks manufacturers Bluetooth Low Energy tags called Sensor Smart Trackers. The tracker is a small tag you can affix to your most valued possessions so that you can find them should they grow legs and wander off.

Until now you’d need to use your smartphone to track your items but a partnership with Digicape is bringing that functionality to the Apple Watch. Now you can easily find your keys, your wallet or your handbag with a few taps and flicks on your wearable. It all sounds incredible convenient.

“Keeping track of all my devices through the App on my Apple Watch just makes sense. We are proud to be innovating with the local team at Sensor Networks to lead what is fast becoming the next wave of digital transformation,” Digicape managing director Robin Olivier said in a statement.

Digicape has also added in-app purchases to the Sensor Tracking app which will allow users to order additional trackers for their valuables and have them delivered to them for free in major metropolitan areas.

The Sensor Smart Tracker costs R349 and is available through Digicape’s physical and online stores and is compatible with Android and iOS devices.