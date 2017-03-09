Startups, get to this SiMODiSA event with established business accelerators
SiMODiSA will be hosting an event this March which looks to be the right place for any local startups.
The event focuses on providing help and advice with funding, mentorship, business skills, markets and networking to fledgling businesses.
Speaking at the event will be Catherine Townshend from Endeavor SA, Monique Woodard from 500startups and Jason Goldberg from Edge Growth and 10x-e.
Oh, and before we look at the details please keep in mind that this event is taking place on a Wednesday. This is important because the event is known as “Start-Up Thursday” and has been running for a while, usually on a Thursday.
SiMODiSA Start-Up Thursday details:
- Date: 29th march 2017
- Time: 17:00 – 20:00
- Place: AlphaCode | 3rd Floor, 2 Merchant Place, 1 Fredman Drive, Sandton, Joburg | View in Google Maps
- Price: Free
- Register here