The 30th Anniversary Mario amiibo recreated as a free 3D print

While you can still buy the 30th Anniversary Mario amiibo, maker Jacob Stanton has recreated the blocky version of the plumber and is giving away the files for free.

In a blog post on his site Stanton states that Mario and other Nintendo games were a staple of his childhood and he decided to create a printable version of the amiibo from scratch.

As you can see in the gif below, the model is actually made with thousands of individual blocks which have been colour coded and fused together. This removes the need to paint the finished models if you print each segment in the right colour.

Make sure you visit that blog post so you can see more of the process that went into making this project, as well as various other recolours Stanton printed out.

You can then download the files from Thingiverse.

And, because Nintendo is historically litigious, make sure you do it quickly. While this model is completely scratch built, it’s still based on a Nintendo property and an amiibo they’re still selling. It may be taken down soon just like other fan projects No Mario’s Sky, Pokémon Uranium and AM2R.