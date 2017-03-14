Gauteng water restrictions officially lifted

The Department of Water and Sanitation has officially gazetted the lifting of water restrictions across the Gauteng province, which have been in place since as early as August last year.

Two weeks ago, after Gauteng’s 14 dams collectively reached the 100% dam levels mark. Minister of Water and Sanitation, Nomvula Mokonyane visited the Vaal Dam and announced that restrictions in the province would soon be lifted.

“The Gauteng municipalities within the Rand Water` area of supply, will be affected by the lifting of the restrictions. Other smaller towns such as Potchefstroom, Standerton and third party users supplied via the Vaal River Eastern Sub-System Augmentation Project and Usutu sub-system will also no longer have restrictions imposed,” the department said.

The lift is effective as of yesterday. “Whilst Gauteng has had positive outcomes from the recent rains, South Africa remains in a drought as well as a water scarce country. The Department of Water and Sanitation urges all water users to continue to use water sparingly and inculcate the culture of saving water,” the department cautioned.

Meanwhile, the Western Cape, especially Cape Town, is still grappling with crippling levels, an ongoing drought and high water usage.

[Image – Department of Water and Sanitation]