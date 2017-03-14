Parliament committee adopts SABC interim board report

The Portfolio Committee on Communications has officially adopted a report, with five names to be considered to serve on the Interim Board of the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).

Seventeen names had originally been put down by political parties as nominees for the five-member board two weeks ago.

Last week, the names were narrowed down to five, including former board member Krish Naidoo, who resigned from his position during the SABC inquiry last year.

Out of the five names, it has recommended two names for the position of Interim Board Chairperson and Deputy Chairperson. They are Khanyisile Kweyama and Mathatha Tsedu respectively.

Febe Potgieter-Gqubule and John Matisonn are the other two members.

The interim board is expected to serve a maximum period of six months. The report will be tabled in the National Assembly.