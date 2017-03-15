City of Joburg to spend R113.5 million fixing flood-damaged bridges

The City of Joburg’s Road Agency (JRA) has allocted R113.5 million to fix six bridges damaged by floods late last year and earlier this year.

According to MMC for Transport, Nonhlanhla Makhuba, the severe weather conditions made road infrastructure unsafe for both motorists and pedestrians.

“These conditions have had a devastating impact, especially on poor communities, where lives and possessions were lost. People’s cars were also damaged. We understand that a well-maintained road infrastructure is essential for economic growth and consequently a part of the City’s risk mitigation strategy,” Makhuba said.

The six bridges to be repaired are:

Spring Road Bridge

Joe Nhlanhla Bridge

Cork Avenue Bridge

Belgrave Bridge

Bridge Road Bridge

The bridge on 432 Modderfontein Road

“In keeping with JRA’s Service Delivery Improvement Plan, we are fast-tracking these six bridge repair projects. Reconstruction has been scheduled for July 2017, with the exception of Cork Avenue Bridge, where work is already under way,” said JRA Managing Director, Sean Phillips.

The Bridge Road Bridge will be reconstructed at a cost of R60-million as the middle supporting bridge pillar is completely eroded, with its foundation exposed.

The Spring Road and The Cork Avenue bridges will both be demolished and reconstructed at a cost of R30-million. The sewer lines in both bridges remain exposed to excessive erosion. Immediate stabilisation is required to ensure sewage is not discharged into the streams.

The Bridge on 432 Modderfontein Road has sustained extensive damage during heavy rainfalls and was rendered unsafe for long-term use. The estimated cost for repairs is R10-million.

The Joe Nhlanhla Bridge will also be revamped at a cost of R10-million. Emergency measures include extending the bridge structure to increase the volume of water that can flow through it. About R3.5-million will be spent on installing boom gates on Belgrave Bridge to safeguard road users during floods.