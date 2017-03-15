Enjoy Legend of Zelda in the real world with this 3D printed bow
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is still on everyone’s lips, and the maker community is creating new and interesting 3D prints to go along with it.
User ‘fotis mint‘ has recreated Link’s bow rather convincingly. It’s a bit on the small side and there’s no string, but it looks great.
There’s also no arrows to go along with it, something ‘fotis mint’ states that they will print and upload soon.
If you want Link’s bow right now you can download it for free from MyMiniFactory. Hopefully it’s a lot more durable than the weapons in the newest Legend of Zelda game.
