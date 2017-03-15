htxt.africast – WhatsApp Status and Devconf 2017

Both Clinton Matos and Nick Cowen are absent this week so this edition of the weekly htxt.africast is hosted by Lungelo Shezi and myself.

This week we lament WhatsApp decision to introduce disappearing stories. The Status feature is reminiscent of similar features in Snapchat and Instagram. Lungelo also updates us about the almost about-turn WhatsApp announced last week which will see the old Status feature making a return.

Then, I listened to a rather interesting keynote last week at Devconf 2017. Twitter product manager, Terri Burns spent some time telling attendees at the conference how bias can play a role in chat bots such as Microsoft’s Tay being turned into machines that spew racism rather than being the useful bits of software they are meant to be.

We hope you’ll notice that this is edition of the podcast feature absolutely no talk of games but with Nick currently reviewing the Nintendo Switch and me finishing up Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands, we should have a bumper gaming edition of the htxt.africast next week.

Advert

Stories mentioned in this edition of the htxt.africast

WhatsApp brings video and images to your status messages

WhatsApp’s old status message is returning

Creating software for 7 billion people? Check your privilege before you check your code