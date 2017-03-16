3D Printed Sonic the Hedgehog logo is way past cool
While 3D printed logos of popular games are usually uninspired, this recreation of Sonic the Hedgehog’s livery bucks the trend.
Created as a collaboration between maker channels Chaos Core Tech and Pyro Design, the logo isn’t a flat print. Instead it’s designed so that Sonic himself is a figurine which is placed inside of a stand, with the two forming the familiar logo.
It’s a very clever creation and would look great on any fan’s shelf, if they have the acumen to replicate the superb paint-job seen in the gallery below.
The files for both parts of this print can be found on Thingiverse. You’ll need to download Sonic and then the stand separately.
This is the second time this week that we’ve featured Chaos Core Tech this week alone. They impressed us with their Claptrap build from Borderlands that you should also check out.
