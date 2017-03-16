Interim SABC board 5 gets thumbs up from Parliament

Parliament’s National Assembly yesterday gave the thumbs up to the five proposed individuals to serve on the interim SABC board.

The National Assembly plenary session resolved to endorse a submission made by the Portfolio Committee on Communications that recommended Febe Potgieter-Gqubule, Mathatha Tsedu, John Mattison, Khanyisile Kwayema and Krish Naidoo.

The National Assembly had resolved that the Company Secretary of the SABC should swiftly induct the Interim Board members on their roles and responsibilities in terms of the Company Act, so that they could hit the ground running.

Below are each member’s credentials:

Khanyisile Kweyama, is the former CEO of Business Unity SA, who has extensive corporate experience as the first woman to hold the position of Executive Director at Anglo American Corporation SA. She had served as head of human resources in the same company, as well as the Vice-President of the SA Chamber of Mines. Kweyama used to run her own businesses as a human resources and communications consultant. She was nominated by the ANC and is recommended as Chairperson of the Interim Board.

Mathatha Tsedu is a veteran journalist and editor of among others the Sunday Times. He has served as Executive Director of the South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) where he had served also as the Chairperson, and General Manager of Media 24’s Journalism Academy. He is recommended as Deputy Chairperson and was nominated by the EFF.

Krish Naidoo is a qualified human rights lawyer who had had a stint as a member of the SABC Board that resigned publicly in front of Parliament’s portfolio committee on communications in October 2016. He was nominated by the ANC.

Febe Potgieter-Gqubule is a former ANC Member of Parliament who had also served as Deputy Chairperson of the Board of SITA. She had occupied many leadership positions in various organisations and had served as advisor to the Chairperson of the African Union Commission Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and had also been the Deputy Chief of Staff in her office. She was nominated by the ANC.

John Matison is a veteran journalist and media studies Professor who had once served as the Executive Editor of SABC radio news. He was also one of the first Commissioners of the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa). He was nominated by the DA.

It is now up to President Jacob Zuma to formally appoint the five to serve over a maximum period of six months.