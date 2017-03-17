Aspiring Innovators Programme wants to hear from SA tech startups

The Gartner Symposium/ITxpo 2017 will take place in Cape Town from 18th September this year and the Aspiring Innovators Programme (AIP) will be part of the proceedings for the third year running.

If you’re in the dark about what the AIP is, it’s essentially aimed at profiling African tech startups to the IT community and an audience that includes over 1 000 CIOs and senior IT executives. In other words, it’s exposure, but the good kind. You know, the kind of exposure that doesn’t involve anyone doing a load of work for a wealthy company and not getting paid.

According to the blurb sent through to htxt.africa from Gartner, “startup companies have the opportunity to profile their solutions in front of an audience who are actively looking for new partners and solutions. The Aspiring Innovators are also afforded a chance to engage one-on-one with senior IT decision-makers who visit their stands.”

Last year, local startups Provulo, Tuse, Iot.nxt, Kriterion, Invoke and Impression feature at the AIP and raised both their brand awareness and customer base potential.

“We are pleased to have MTN Business back for a third year as the corporate sponsor of the Aspiring Innovator Programme. The selected innovators will join MTN Business on the ITxpo floor to showcase and discuss their solutions with Symposium delegates,”said Jeffery Mann, Symposium Chairperson.

“MTN Business’ continued support for this very important initiative allows talented startups the chance to effectively reach important target markets, which would otherwise take significant time, effort and cost.”

Gartner Symposium/ITxpo 2017 will take place in Cape Town from 18 – 21 September 2017. If this sounds up your street, check out the official website.