Using Kaby Lake or Ryzen? No more Windows 7 or 8.1 support for you

PC builders hoping to upgrade their CPU may just have to consider upgrading their version of Windows to Windows 10 if they haven’t already.

If you happen to be running Windows 7 or Windows 8.1 we have sad news for you. Microsoft has stopped supporting its older operating systems if the system is running on Intel’s Kaby Lake, AMD’s Ryzen and Qualcomm’s 8996 processors.

If you happen to be running one of these processors with an older operating system you’ll see the following message when you attempt to download updates.

Your PC uses a processor that isn’t supported on this version of Windows

The only solution to clear the error and download the updates you need is to upgrade to Windows 10. While that seems simple enough to do we’d like to point out that upgrading to Windows 10 Home will cost you R2 335 or R3 999 if you’d like the Pro version.

Advert

But why though?

The biggest question PC builders are left with is why.

You might think that Windows 7 and 8.1 aren’t popular so Microsoft sees no reason to continue supporting these operating systems but that would be wrong.

Data from Net Marketshare reveals that as many as 48.41% of PC’s on the web are still running Windows 7. Only 25.19% of PCs are running Windows 10.

YouTube creator and former Microsoft senior software developer, Jerry Berg unpacked this massive change in a video earlier this week and offered up a few controversial suggestions as to why Microsoft has made this decision.

“The official word from Microsoft is that they are in fact doing everybody a justice by insuring that everybody updates to Windows 10 because Windows 10 works very close to the silicon and squeezes out all of the performance,” Berg says in his video.

The former software engineer then goes on to suggest that the low adoption rate of Windows 10 might be the real reason for Microsoft’s scrapping of support for older operating systems on newer CPUs.

Advert

The fact of the matter however is that if you are running Kaby Lake or Ryzen you are going to have to update your PC to Windows 10 to insure you get all of the most important updates.

Of course, you could just switch to Linux instead.