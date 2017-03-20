The Evil Within 2 may have just been outed

You gotta love the internet.

Players and hacks alike scan everything from job listings, to LinkedIn profiles to the US Patent Office on a daily basis for news about games that are in the pipeline and today, it seems, is no different.

Some clever-clogs over on NeoGaf going by the name Dusk Golem claims to have come into possession of a leaked job listing for developer Tango Gameworks. The job in question is Quality Assurance (QA or game testing if you like) for a game called Psycho Break 2.

If you didn’t know, Psycho Break was the Japanese name for Tango’s survival horror published by Bethesda, The Evil Within. So it looks like the game’s sequel may just have been outed.

Dusk Golem seemed fairly emphatic about his/her source and posted the following:

So this is most likely true, but labeling it as rumor until it’s confirmed. The full-on source of this does need to be verified. Apparently a private job description was leaked.

The Evil Within, which sprang forth from the mind of legendary game director Shinji Mikami (Resident Evil 4, Vanquish and Shadows Of The Damned) received generally favourable reviews on release.

It also sold pretty respectably for a brand new horror IP; Bethesda VP of PR and Marketing Peter Hines opined at QuakeCon last year that The Evil Within sold well enough to warrant a sequel. Mind you, he said the same thing about Rage and the last time we checked id Software were more focussed on the DOOM and Quake franchises.

It’s very unlikely Bethesda will confirm or deny that a sequel to The Evil Within is in development – fill in your own quote about not commenting on rumour and speculation here – but all signs look fairly positive. What do you think? Would you buy a sequel to Mikami’s horror game? Let us know in the comments below or on Facebook.