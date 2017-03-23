Super Mario Run is now available for Android smartphones

If you love Mario and you’ve been waiting patiently for Nintendo to release Super Mario Run for Android smartphones, the wait is over.

The endless-runner which tasks players with rescuing Princess Peach from Bowser using just one hand is free to play for the first few levels before Nintendo asks you to enter your credit card details.

You’ll be able to play the first three levels for free and to unlock the final stage you’ll need to finish a challenge. You can, of course unlock everything after playing the first three stages for R131.57.

That isn’t all that bad although some folks on the Google Play Store are already knocking Nintendo for putting the other levels behind a paywall. What we’d like to point out is that once you pay that fee, there is no additional content you’ll have to buy and no micro-transactions, which is nice.

There is one catch to all this however, Super Mario Run requires a persistent internet connection. That means that if you don’t have data or you aren’t connected to a WiFi zone, you won’t be able to rescue Princess Peach.

The game’s size clocks in at just over 53MB and even if you don’t buy the game you are able to play the levels you do have access to over and over again.

We do have one request should you decide to download Super Mario Run on your smartphone, don’t play it while driving. It should go without saying but during the great Pokémon GO craze of 2016 we saw one too many folks driving and catching pocket monsters.

Princess Peach will still be there when you get home from work folks, we promise.