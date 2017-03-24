Caravaggio is a beautiful Arduino-powered drawing machine

If you have the need to turn digital images into unique pieces of physical art, and you know your way around an Arduino, we have the project for you.

Caravaggio, by maker Michele Della Ciana, creates its art by taking images you see on a screen and physically drawing them with a pen. It uses two motors guided by an Arduino UNO to move a pulley system which guides the pen pressed again a canvas.

The results, which you can see in a time lapse video here, take between 12 and 24 hours to complete.

The tech and idea behind Caravaggio is nothing new. The type of machine it’s based on, usually referred to as a DrawBot, has existed for quite some time now. Instructions to build your own are common and we’ve even seen some of them in South Africa.

Advert

What makes Caravaggio special, however, is the software and how it specifically translates digital input of images into its own works of art. That code, as well as a guide to replicate the hardware, should be uploaded to this project’s hackster.io page soon.

While you wait we also suggest checking out the Facebook page dedicated to it. It was a large gallery of completed pieces created by the machine, a selection of which you can see below.