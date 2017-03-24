Instagram hopes its new features will make you feel safer

The chances are good that you’ve seen something you didn’t want to see while scrolling through your social media feeds.

Instagram has introduced a new feature that should make instances such as that less likely to occur.

The photo-sharing platform is rolling out a feature which will essentially hide sensitive photos and videos behind a screen that users will have to tap to remove.

“While these posts don’t violate our guidelines, someone in the community has reported them and our review team has confirmed they are sensitive,” said Instagram in a blog post.

It’s a clever idea. Users who posted the content don’t have their image removed because some folks might find it shocking and those scrolling through their timelines don’t have their day ruined by a post that may offend them.

Instagram also announced that two-factor authentication is available for all users.

To activate it head to your Profile on the Instagram app, select Options (three vertical dots at the top-right of your profile) scroll down to Two-Factor Authentication, give it a tap and confirm that you want Instagram to text you a security code every time you log in.

Another way Instagram is trying to make its community feel safer is a new standalone website its launched. Instagram-Together contains a number of links to questions concerning safety including how to protect your privacy, removing followers and even how to help a friend that’s going through a tough time.

It’s a nice little touch that makes us think this huge social media giant actually has a heart somewhere inside its wealth of servers.