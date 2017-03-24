Twitter is thinking of making Tweetdeck a premium service

Twitter has some 319 million users according to the firm but it hasn’t quite figured out how to attract enough advertising to turn a profit.

For that reason the 11 year old firm is now considering charging a premium for an enhanced version of Tweetdeck.

To be clear, Twitter is not suddenly going to start charging all of its users a subscription fee but rather add new features for professionals to Tweetdeck and tack a price tag onto that. Twitter spokesperson Brielle Villablanca said that the firm is currently trying to get feedback on this idea.

“We regularly conduct user research to gather feedback about people’s Twitter experience and to better inform our product investment decisions, and we’re exploring several ways to make Tweetdeck even more valuable for professionals,” Villablanca was reported as saying by Reuters.

Advert

In a tweet sent by former Huffington Post journalist Andrew Tavani, it appears as if Twitter is asking users to take a survey regarding the features they might be interested in seeing.

2 more notes on 'advanced TweetDeck': 1. Monthly subscription fee Twitter is exploring in the survey is $19.99. 2. Complete list of features pic.twitter.com/YEOf9AQ9bt — Andrew Tavani (@andrewtavani) March 24, 2017

As you can see from the tweet above, Twitter is considering a price tag of $19.99 (~R250) for this advanced version of Tweetdeck. Of course, that’s if Twitter decides it could draw enough from subscriptions to potentially turn a profit.

Looking at some of the features Twitter is proposing points to this premium Tweetdeck being aimed at professionals more than your everyday person in the street.

Although that having been said, knowing who is looking at your profile and removing ads is something we think a number of regular Twitter users might like as well.

[Via – Reuters]