Why have just any 3D printed headphone stand when you could have this Wolverine one?
With Hugh Jackman’s tenure as Wolverine over following the release of Logan, the world is once again interested in the character, including talented makers.
Fasya Daud has created a headphone stand based off of Wolverine’s classic, pointy headgear. It’s minamlistic in nature, which gives it a cool artsy look and reduces the amount of filament you’ll need to melt into the project.
The files to make your own stand can be found for free on MyMiniFactory.
While the printer is running we also suggest you check out these telescopic claws. While 3D printed claws have been around for a very long time, these go one step further to incorporate a sliding mechanism so they can be stowed away.
Finally, as a bit of odd trivia, Logan is actually called “Logan: The Wolverine” in some territories, South Africa included.
