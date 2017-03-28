Watch: Remembering #AhmedKathrada and his anti-apartheid legacy

This morning, South Africa lost an icon in the anti-apartheid struggle and one of three remaining Rivonia Trial prisoners, Ahmed Kathrada.

Kathrada passed away peacefully after a short period of illness, following surgery to the brain.

He fought alongside Nelson Mandela, Walter Sisulu and others over a number of decades and spent 26 years in prison after being sentenced to life imprisonment in 1964.

You can read more about Kathrada’s life and introduction into politics on the Ahmed Kathrada website.

The videos below take a look back at who Ahmed Kathrada was and his relationship with some of his closest comrades in the ANC, as well as his thoughts on a few pressing issues in the country.

Kathrada and Nelson Mandela, whom he called his elder brother, reminisce about how they met and their relationship together.

Two years later, Kathrada gave a moving tribute to Mandela at his funeral in Qunu, in 2013 , posing an emotionally-charged question on how he’d cope without him now that he and his “father”, Walter Sisulu, who had passed on in 2003, are gone.

Kathrada recounts his and his comrades’ experiences in prison with regards to uniform and food.

In 2013, Kathrada was featured as a subject on Australian photographer Adrian Steirn’s “21 Icons” project.

In the last year leading up to his death, Kathrada was one of the ANC stalwarts who expressed their displeasure with the current ANC leadership, calling for President Jacob Zuma to step down.

Kathrada will be buried tomorrow, as Islam practices dictate, at the West Park Cemetery in Johannesburg.