Samsung moves to quash ‘batterygate’

After the fire Samsung had to put out around the suspect batteries supplied to it for Note 7, it’s committed to not letting issues like this slip through the cracks ever again.

Addressing the media at the launch of its Galaxy S8 and S8+ devices at Unpacked in New York this morning, Samsung’s President: Mobile Communications Business, DJ Koh outlined a new rigorous eight step process the company is undertaking with all components non-Samsung components it incorporates into its devices going forward.

Craige Fleisher, Director of Integrated Mobility at Samsung South Africa says the company knew the battery question was going to come up at its launch event, so it got the answer out of the way before it moved on to any other business.

Fleisher says the eight step quality assurance process stands head and shoulders above any other standard for testing components in the market. In building the process, it employed the feedback and findings of the three independently appointed agencies that were tasked with investigating the Note 7’s battery issue.

These agencies have subsequently independently vetted the eight step process and given it their stamp of approval.

“We haven’t limited these tests to batteries alone,” he says. “Any component that Samsung doesn’t manufacture itself is subjected to this stringent quality assurance process before it’s built into our devices.”

In terms of moving beyond ‘Batterygate’ Fleisher says Samsung has put an extensive social media behind the educational materials developed around its quality assurance and made educational videos available on YouTube, to take concerned customers through the process.

Let’s hope these efforts are enough. Its new devices are truly special and set a new benchmark for competitors to measure themselves by. Sadly, that benchmark will only matter if the new flagships gain traction in the market, however.