Facebook parts company with Palmer Luckey

Facebook says that this will be Palmer Luckey’s last week with the company.

In statement released to UploadVR, Facebook said:

Palmer will be dearly missed. Palmer’s legacy extends far beyond Oculus. His inventive spirit helped kickstart the modern VR revolution and helped build an industry. We’re thankful for everything he did for Oculus and VR, and we wish him all the best.

When UploadVR asked if Luckey’s departure was voluntarily – IE, was he fired – Facebook declined to give any comment. There’s good reason, though, to speculate that Luckey may have been let go.

They say you should never meet your heroes, but in a world where the media manages to peek into every nook and cranny of celebrities’ lives, sometimes learning the distasteful details about them is impossible.

Case and point, Palmer Luckey, the co-founder of Oculus and the brains behind the Rift gaming headset’s earliest prototypes. Since Facebook bought Oculus for $2 billion back in 2014, Luckey’s pretty much been the poster boy for Virtual Reality, even appearing on the cover of Time Magazine back in 2015.

Last year, however, he became something of a PR nightmare when the Daily Beast revealed Luckey had been secretly funding Nimble America, a pro-Trump trolling group associated with the Donald Trump sub-Reddit. The group claimed it was trying to charge the political debate with “shitposting” and “meme magic”.

Since this revelation and his subsequent apology, Luckey has largely stayed out of the public eye and only appeared briefly this year to testify in the Oculus vs Zenimax court case.