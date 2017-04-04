How do you fancy playing Dishonored 2 for free?

If you’ve been sitting on the fence as to whether or not you should invest in a copy of Arkane Studios’s steampunk stealth game Dishonored 2, we have some good news for you.

Dishonored 2 will be available to play on a trial basis from this week Thursday, April 6th. Well, some of it at any rate.

Players will be able to play the game’s first three missions as either of its two main protagonists – clockwork mask-wearing royal protector Corvo Attano, or Empress Emily Kaldwin. Technically, we suppose that means you have the opportunity to play six missions; while the environments are the same, the approach players take with each character can differ wildly.

The free trial will be available on PS4, Xbox One and PC via Steam. If they like what they see, players have the option to upgrade to the full game and their progress will be saved, so they won’t have to start Dishonored 2’s story all over again.

If you’re in the dark about the game – and seriously, unless you’ve been locked in an isolation ward for a year, you shouldn’t be – Dishonored 2 takes players back to the Ye-Olde-English steampunk world from the first game, in search of some power that can bring down a witch that’s usurped Emily’s throne.

Stealth is a big part of the game, to be sure, but what sets the Dishonored games apart from the likes of say, Thief or Hitman, is its combination of nifty lethal gadgets and supernatural powers that endow the player with something of an edge over their AI enemies.

Our own Deon Du Plessis reviewed this game last year, and wouldn’t you know, he rather liked it. At the very least he’d recommend you download the free trial.