Whatsapp is exploring peer-to-peer payments in India – Report

Indians who want to transfer money to their friends may soon be able to do so through Whatsapp.

This follows a report from TechCrunch citing Indian supscription news website The Ken. The report suggests that Whatsapp plans to use India’s Unified Payments Interface, a cross-bank payment system supported by the government.

Another sign pointing to the possibility that Whatsapp is exploring adding payments to the app (in India at least) is a job listing for a Digital Transactions Lead in the country.

Responsibilities include helping Whatsapp users with “inquiries related to digital transactions”, and working with banks to resolve Whatsapp user issues.

The prospective employee would also need to understand and explain UPI, Bharat Interface for Money and Aadhar number.

While a job listing does not a feature make, it would make sense for Whatsapp to add this sort of feature in a country that would A) use it and B) has 200 million Whatsapp users.

That having been said Whatsapp is not entering a market that is a stranger to money transfers via an app. As The Next Web reports Truecaller released a payments solution in India recently. That’s before we mention solutions like PayTM, FreeCharge and numerous others.

The key to Whatsapp finding success in facilitating payments in India then is convenience. If users can make a payment to a friend easily using the messaging app then perhaps it can compete.

If it can’t do that however, perhaps Facebook should perhaps try coming up with some original ideas.