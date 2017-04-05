Facebook clocks 170 million monthly users in Africa

Facebook’s monthly active user base has now grown to 170 million to date, up by 42%.

The figures were announced by the company’s Africa office, based in Johannesburg, adding that an overwhelming 94% of these users access the social network via mobile.

“We have enjoyed working closely with entrepreneurs, partners, developers and small businesses as they have used Facebook as a platform for growth. It’s inspiring for us to learn from the continent and to play a role in helping people and organisations connect with the world,” said Nunu Ntshingila, Regional Director for Facebook Africa.

Facebook added that it was moving offices to bigger premises creating a new home for the company to work with its partners to “boost innovation and provide an African home for the Facebook culture”.

The company has been based in Melrose Arch since its arrival in 2015. It’s not clear where it’s moving to now, but the new office will continue to provide support to Facebook advertisers, application developers and other key partners across the continent.

“Many people in Africa are coming online for the first time, unleashing new possibilities for people and businesses alike. We’re also seeing growth of small and medium-sized businesses that are driving economic development, companies that Facebook wants to help grow locally and regionally across the continent. Our new offices are part of our ongoing commitment to invest in the African market and work with innovators across our key target countries,” said Carolyn Everson, the company’s VP Global Marketing Solutions.