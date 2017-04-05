OMFG! Is Invader Zim set to return?

Between the credit ratings downgrade, the new Police Minister instructing cops to “meet fire with fire”, and the ANCYL threatening to burn down the EEF’s HQ in Braamfontein, it’s been a rocky week.

And it’s only Wednesday.

And there’s a protest on Friday.

So to lighten the mood, here’s a ray of sunshine (or DOOM!) in a week that has been fraught with shenanigans that seem to have no signs of abating before the weekend.

Nickelodeon’s twitter account posted a tweet last night that should have fans of a certain pint-sized alien megalomaniacal moron frothing at the mouth. Behold:

PUNY HUMANS!! Soon you will all know the taste of DOOM…AGAIN! 👽💥😈 #InvaderZim pic.twitter.com/5J66aOD918 — Nick Animation (@NickAnimation) April 4, 2017

Yes, by all accounts it looks like Invader Zim may be set to return. This is utterly awesome news.

If you never caught the show when it first aired back in the early 00’s, Invader Zim told the story of an alien insurgent sent to our planet to research humankind’s weaknesses ahead of a full scale takeover. Convinced of his own genius, Zim in reality is a hyperactive pillock who was only sent to earth in the first place because his own race wanted rid of him and couldn’t care less about invading the planet.

Created by Jhonen Vasquez – whose other creations included the comic books Johnny The Homicidal Maniac, Squee and Fillerbunny – Invader Zim was dark, disgusting and one of the funniest cartoons ever made.

According to a report on Ars Technica, Nickelodeon says that the trailer is for a full length movie rather than a new series – which is a shame, but we’ll take what we can get. It also has announced Vasquez and the original cast are all on board for the project.

There’s no release date as yet, but we’re hoping Zim returns to our screens sooner rather than later. In the meantime, if you need a Zim fix or you never watched the show and want to know what all the fuss is about, the first two scenes are available to stream on ShowMax.

Enjoy that, you FILTHY humans!