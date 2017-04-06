Outa calls on ANC to be supportive of tomorrow’s protest

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse has called on the ANC to denounce the threats of violence and hate speech that the group says are emanating from the ruling party’s support base.

In statement released late last night, Outa called on the ANC to reassure those who plan to protest tomorrow, to show their dissatisfaction to the recent sacking of Pravin Gordhan from the post of Finance Minister by President Jacob Zuma.

“Many businesses have indicated they will be giving their staff the day off, while others will sign leave forms for all who wish to participate in this important show of solidarity,” Outa chairperson Wayne Duvenage said.

“The public should not fear the intimidation, but instead they should know that the world is looking on and we need to impress on them and ourselves as a nation that we will not tolerate the trashing of our nation’s economy, as a result of the irrational conduct of President Jacob Zuma.”

Outa made reference to the notion that “the Government’s propaganda machine is clearly hard at work, trying to instil fear into the public about their safety during this protest action.” Aside from noting that fictitious SMS’s were doing the rounds, Outa also made mention of the newly installed Minister of Police, Fikile Mbalula, who this week said that police should “meet fire with fire”.

“To the minister of Police, we say you have no need to fear peaceful protest action. We live in a democratic society wherein our constitutional rights have enshrined our freedom to protest. The Police are employed to look after its citizens and not just the ones that support one party in the country,” Outa said.

The group also said it expects "millions" of South Africans at the protests this week.