YouTube channels will need 10 000 views before content can be monetised

YouTube has updated the terms of its Partner Program in a move it says should help protect creators.

Launched in 2007, the YouTube Partner Program (YPP) allows creators to monetise their content by having adverts play alongside videos. There haven’t been any stipulations besides abiding to the community guidelines and advertiser policies.

That is set to change however as YouTube has this week announced that creators will no longer be able to serve ads on their videos until the channel recieves 10 000 lifetime views. That means 10 000 views across all videos on your channel since inception.

“This new threshold gives us enough information to determine the validity of a channel. It also allows us to confirm if a channel is following our community guidelines and advertiser policies,” YouTube’s vice president of product management, Ariel Bardin said in a statement.

The VP says that 10 000 views should be low enough to not detract newbies from starting their YouTube career. “Any revenue earned on channels with under 10k views up until today will not be impacted,” added Bardin.

Perhaps the biggest change though is that YouTube seems to be taking an active role in policing its platform.

Once a channel reaches the magic number of views they can apply to be a part of the YPP at which point the firm will review the channel against its policies and bring the channel on-board if all appears in order.

In the past YouTube has taken what can be described as a hands-off approach to managing the platform.

Last year a number of YouTubers found their content had been demonetised and a miscommunication on YouTube’s part led to a number of videos claiming that the idea of making a living off of videos was over.

It’s nice then to see YouTube taking a more active role in quality control on the website but if we’re honest, it should have been doing that for a while now.