A look at the Casio Loopy – a terrible old console you’ve probably never heard of

Well, here’s something we didn’t expect to discover over the weekend: the Casio Loopy, a games console from 1995 that was mostly marketed to girls and came with a sticker printer.

This enlightenment comes to us from YouTube content creator Ashens. If you’ve somehow never heard of this titan of tat, he mainly reviews old tech as well as random cheap knick-knacks from bargain stores on his brown sofa. It’s more interesting than it sounds thanks to his humour and commentary.

But, back to the Loopy. Ashens unboxes the console and takes us for a tour with this bizarre machine. Join in as we see the few awful games it comes with, its amazing “blu-eige” colour and the greatest cutscene of all time.

After you’ve watched the video, and if want you more of this console for some reason, check out the video embedded at the bottom of this story for a painful look at the word processor.

If you’re sold on Ashens we highly suggest that you subscribe. We suggest you start on any of his videos, but the World’s Sharpest Knife, Whole Chicken in a Can and Chinese Delicacy Special are some of our favourites. Oh, and he also made a full movie you can watch for free on YouTube, and he wrote a book.

Listen, we just really like Ashens, okay?