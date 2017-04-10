Kaspersky’s plethora of free decryption tools continues to grow

For nine months Kaspersky Lab has been hoarding a number of tools to fight ransomware and news out today suggests the repository is about to balloon.

The repository is known as No More Ransom and gives users the tools they need to decrypt files that have fallen prey to ransomware.

Since its inception in July 2016, No More Ransom has published tools to decrypt files encrypted by ransomware such as Crysis, Wildfire, Chimera and Rakhni among others.

Today Kaspersky Lab has announced that No More Ransom is home to 39 decryption tools, all of which are free to use.

“Since our last report in December, more than 10 000 victims from all over the world have been able to decrypt their affected devices thanks to the tools made available free of charge on the platform,” the firm said in a statement.

What’s more is that an additional 30 partners have joined the programme in a bid to fight off ransomware. The new partners include the likes of Deloitte, SentinelOne, INTERPOL (yes, the International Police) and a number of governments from various countries including Russia and Australia.

If your PC has been locked down by ransomware we suggest taking a look at No More Ransom. You will need to upload two samples of files that have been encrypted as well as copy and paste any details found in the ransom demand.

With more companies working together maybe we can make the dream of no more ransomware a reality, even if it feels like a pipe dream.