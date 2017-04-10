Local platform now serves 2.1 billion mobile adverts monthly

InTarget, an African advertising firm operating from South Africa has announced that it has reached an incredible milestone.

The firm now serves 2.1 billion adverts to mobile users every month thanks in part to its partnership with six African mobile network operators. The adverts reach the user in the form of recharge notifications, Please Call Me notifications and balance check notifications among others.

With much of Africa still choosing a feature phone over a premium smartphone InTarget presents a very valuable solution for advertisers says the firm’s chief commercial officer, Grace Mlimo.

“InTarget’s mobile marketing products and services are especially valuable to brands as they can help businesses learn more about their clients using technology that resonates with people, while increasing return on investment,” Mlimo said in a statement.

Serving 2 billion adverts every month is an accomplishment in and of itself but InTarget is not stopping there. The firm says that it is currently in talks with five more mobile network operators who InTarget hopes will join the platform by the end of 2017.

“To embed mobile advertising systems in one MNO is challenging. To do so with six MNOs, with plans to add another five by the end of 2017, is almost superhuman, but we’ll do it,” InTarget group chief executive officer, Lazarus Muchenje says.