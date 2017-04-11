Elder Scrolls Online goes free to play this week

If you’re one of those lucky souls with all the time in the world and you feel that what your life is missing is another MMO to play, Bethesda has some good news for you.

Starting this week, The Elder Scrolls Online goes free-to-play (FTP) and Bethesda is chucking quite a few offers and bonuses out to entice newbies to invest their time in its MMO.

First off, new players will gain access to the entire base game The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited, with absolutely no restrictions. Second, their character will start off with 500 crowns in their character’s wallet.

Furthermore, during this week of FTP, players are being offered a discount for both the base game or the The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Edition, which will net them all the four major expansion packs released thus far – Imperial City, Orsinium, Thieves Guild, and The Dark Brotherhood – if they pony up the requisite sheckles.

It almost goes without saying that any progressions players rack up this week – including any equipment they buy, XP they earn or crowns they gather – will carry over into their game after the week ends, should they decide to purchase the full game.

The game is free to play all of this week on PC, Xbox One and PS4 and the FTP session closes out on April 18th. This means that if you’re stuck for something to do this Easter Weekend and you’re tapped out financially, Bethesda may just have give you the best news you’ll get all week.

Happy hunting.