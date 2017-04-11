Instagram introduces disappearing multimedia to Direct messaging

Disappearing multimedia, or ephemeral messages if you want to be technical, has arrived on Instagram, completing the platform’s Snapchat-like makeover.

Instagram announced late on Tuesday afternoon that it’s launching the new Direct section to make it fast and easy to turn any conversation into a visual conversation with photos and videos.

“Texts and reshares will now appear in the same thread with disappearing photos and videos so you can seamlessly go back and forth with your friends,” Instagram said.

“We want to make Direct the best place to have fun, visual conversations with your friends.”

How to send a disappearing message:

Swipe left into Direct and tap the new blue camera icon at the bottom to take a disappearing photo or video, or tap the blue camera icon in an existing thread. Swiping right from feed will take you directly to the camera.

Tap the arrow to send it to individual friends or groups of friends.

Keep track of who has seen your message through notifications within the thread.

Incoming disappearing messages will be highlighted blue in your inbox and can be replayed only once. If you’re thinking of taking a screenshot before it disappears, know that the sender will be notified if you do so.

Texts, uploads and reshares still work the same way.

According to Instagram, the number of people using Direct has grown from 300 million to 375 million since November 2016.

Disappearing messages are available as of today in the latest Instagram Android and iOS update.