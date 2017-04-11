Local multiplayer dungeon brawler Crawl finally leaves Early Access

Crawl is a game we’ve been patiently waiting for for more than two years and the launch version has finally become available.

That may seem like a long time in the cooker, but when you hear about this game’s premise and mashup of genres and mechanics, it becomes understandable.

In this game players take turns playing as either the hero in a dungeon crawling adventure, or the enemies trying to stop them. The hero fights through a myriad monsters and horrors with beat-’em-up gameplay before they eventually fall to the player-controlled enemies. Once this happens a new player becomes the hero and a new adventure begins.

There’s also some roguelike/lite elements with a persistence currency being used for upgrades so each playthrough is different.

You can pick Crawl up right now not only on PC, but PlayStation 4 and Xbox One too.

On PC you’ll usually be paying R159 and Xbox One copies cost R149. Both platforms have the game reduced to R127.20 and R 119.20 respectively as a launch deal, so pick it up soon if you want that discount.

On the PS4 the game is R239 with no launch discount, but it is reduced to R191.20 for PS Plus members.

Current reviews for the game on Steam sit at “Overwhelming Positive” with almost 2 000 reviews. Just keep in mind that many of those are from the Early Access players.