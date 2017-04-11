Remedy Entertainment announces two new games

Remedy Entertainment, the Finnish studio behind Quantum Break, Alan Wake and the first two Max Payne games, has announced it has two new releases in the pipeline.

In a statement posted on the developer’s official website, Remedy said that it was busy working on two new games – one of which would be available on the PlayStation 4. This news may be of interest to Sony fanboys (and girls) since the last two major releases from Remedy, Alan Wake and Quantum Break, were both Xbox One exclusives.

“Remedy is developing a sequel to one of the most popular games in the world in cooperation with the Korean publisher Smilegate, who’s long-time success CrossFire gathers 650 million registered users and over one billion dollar yearly revenues,” the statement reads.

“Remedy is also working on a game project codenamed P7. The company’s strategy is to release the game on a wider range of platforms, which is why Remedy is developing its Northlight technology also for PlayStation 4 consoles,” it added.

The studio also revealed that it’s had a rather decent fiscal year in 2016, which is perhaps the major contributing factor to its plans to bang out two new games.

“Remedy Entertainment Ltd. announced financial results for its fiscal year 2016 with a revenue of €16.4 million, a year-on-year revenue growth of 19.4% and an operating profit of €3.9 million,” the statement reads. “Remedy’s outstanding performance during the fiscal year was fuelled by the release of Quantum Break in spring 2016 and the revenues generated by Remedy’s existing game portfolio.

In a time when many developers are feeling the squeeze, it’s pretty heartening to hear that at least one independent games studio is buoyant enough to stay creative.

We have no idea what P7 could possibly be, but we’re hoping against hope that it’s an Alan Wake sequel. The storyline for Remedy’s supernatural thriller concluded leaving a lot of plot threads hanging, and dammit, we’d like some answers. Do you agree? Or would you like to see a second Quantum Break? Let us know in the comment section below.