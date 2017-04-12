htxt.africast – LG G6, PlayStation VR and Fidget Cubes

Hello again and welcome to Wednesday and a new edition of the htxt.africast.

We have a varied lineup today, with Brendyn starting us off with talk of the phone he’s currently reviewing in the LG G6. See how doing away with customisability was compensated for with a curved screen and other smaller features.

Nick then talks to us about PlayStation VR and his experiences with it so far, sober and otherwise.

Finally, we end off with me and my experiance backing my first Kickstarter project in the Fidget Cube. More specifically: how I paid almost R500 for my official Fidget Cube and then found it for less than half price at a local flea market.

Advert

Stories mentioned in this edition of the htxt.africast