Mastercard calls for startups to enter global commerce programme

Mastercard is calling all innovative startups to enter its Start Path Global 2017 programme, its initiative to support later-stage startups that are reshaping the future of commerce.

Startups from around the globe, including South Africa, which have raised a significant seed or Series A round of investment, are allowed to enter.

The Start Path team has received interest from 5 000 startups since inception in 2014, and has worked with 100 companies across 24 countries. Through the first four classes, 20% of the participants have worked with Mastercard in commercial engagements or pilots.

Successful startups will go through a six month programme, where they’ll get operational support, mentorship, and investment they need to develop their commerce solutions and grow their operations.

Selected companies further benefit from the knowledge of a global network of Mastercard experts, access to Mastercard customers and partners including global corporate brands spanning banking, retail, tech and telecoms, and the ability to innovate on top of Mastercard solutions.

“Fintech startups around the world are designing a digital future. They’re bringing a different approach to enhance customer choice and experience across the industry. Our work with these startups helps connect new technology with reliable, secure financial networks and processes to create an even more rewarding and seamless commerce experience,” said Amy Neale, Vice President, Mastercard Start Path.

Applications for the next six-month virtual programme are open until April 23, 2017. Interested startups can visit Start Path for additional information and to submit an application.