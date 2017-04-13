Blackberry wins $815 mil in legal battle with Qualcomm

Blackberry announced this week that it won a legal battle against Qualcomm.

The legal battle had to do with whether Qualcomm’s decision to cap some royalty payments and whether that decision applied to payments Blackberry made to the chip manufacturer for the use of chips in its phones.

A decision was handed down on 3rd March but details of the battle only emerged yesterday. The result of the arbitration is that Blackberry has been awarded more than $814 million after paying more in royalties than it should.

That figure might grow however as a hearing has been scheduled for 30th May where a final award including interest and reasonable compensation for legal fees will be decided.

“We are pleased the arbitration panel ruled in our favor and look forward to collaborating with Qualcomm in security for ASICs and solutions for the automotive industry,” Blackberry chief executive officer John Chen said in a statement.

Qualcomm has said that while it doesn’t agree with the decision it is binding and cannot be appealed.

This loss comes at a bad time for Qualcomm which is currently locked in a legal battle with Apple.

In January the Cupertino giant filed a $1 billion lawsuit against Qualcomm claiming the chip manufacturer was collecting royalties on tech it had nothing to do with.

Earlier this week Qualcomm fired back at Apple by denying all of the allegations made and then counter suing the firm claiming it is in breach of contract and that it is deliberately misrepresenting the facts.

Whether Apple will find a result similar to Blackberry’s remains to be seen, especially when you consider that matter took about a year to reach a conclusion.