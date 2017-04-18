Nier: Automata’s latest DLC lets you Square off against Square Enix’s CEO

Square Enix announced during a commemorative “One million shipments” live broadcast yesterday that Nier: Automata is set to receive a wide range of DLC in a pack that will be available from 2 May 2017 in Japan.

The DLC, sticking with the android numbering theme present in the game is appropriately titled “3C3C1D119440927” and will set users back 1,500 yen (~R180). North American and European release dates have not yet been confirmed but are being touted as “coming soon”.

In case you missed it, we reviewed Nier: Automata fairly recently and thought it was “Nierly” perfect, so news of DLC on the horizon has got us quite excited to jump back into the game.

The DLC pack will include three new Colosseum’s to challenge as well as additional sub-quests. Upon completion of these subquests, players can earn various rewards, including the following:

Advert

Costumes from the previous Japanese release, NieR: Replicant, for androids 2B, 9S and A2 “Revealing Outfit” (in the style of Kaine) for 2B “Young Man’s Outfit” (in the style of young Nier) for 9S “Destroyer Outfit” (in the style of young adult Nier) for A2

Records that add special music tracks to the players’ jukebox

New equipment and cosmetic accessories such as hairspray that allows you to change the color of 2B and A2’s hair

Masks with unique “on equip” effects

Special bullets that change the appearance of enemy bullets

Most notably however, the DLC lets you square off against Square Enix’s CEO Yosuke Matsuda in the Colosseum. Players will also be able to battle Platinum Games president and CEO Kenichi Sato. Defeating both bosses will net you some valuable items to use in-game.

Gematsu uploaded a spoilerific video to YouTube that shows off some of the battle. You can check this out below: