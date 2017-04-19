Watch Live: Hlaudi Motsoeneng holds first press conference in months

At 11am, South Africa will again hear from Hlaudi Motsoeneng, who will be holding his own press conference in Auckland Park.

Yesterday, it was announced that Motsoeneng, who has been out of the public space (and news headlines) for a couple of months, would be holding the event to address seven topics involving him and the SABC.

Motsoeneng is yet to be officially fired from the public broadcaster, it’s not clear what his position there is and hopefully he’ll be able to clarify all of that this morning.

The deadline for an internal disciplinary hearing, as instructed by the Western Cape High Court, with regards to his appointment as COO, is also yet to be held.

