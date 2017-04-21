Hackster.io and Intel team up for two Arduino maker contests with lots of prizes

One of our favourite sites to find and share maker projects, Hackster.io, has partnered with Intel for contests focused on the future.

The first is Intel’s Earth Day Challenge which tasks entrants with creating solutions to some environmental problems. The two set challenges are tracking migrating night birds and bats through sound and creating a kit for volunteers to monitor the Sandy River Delta in Oregon.

There is a third open category for any cause you’re passionate about, as long as it focuses on the environment. Regardless of the topic, each project must make use of some combination of the Arduino 101, the Intel Edison, Intel software and datasets from iNaturalist.org.

While this contest is for university students, anyone with the right qualifications can register as a mentor to help out.

Advert

First place will get a Typhoon H Hexacopter worth $1 900. Two second placed winners get Oakley Radar Pace sunglasses ($450) and three third placers get Intel Compute Sticks ($125). There’s prizes for mentors too, the top five will receive NB RunIQ watches worth $300 each.

Submissions for the contest open on 22nd April and run until 30th July. If you’re a winner you’ll know by 10th August.

With a similar focus the second contest is aimed at creating something that would have a meaningful impact on the world.

Before going into this it must be said that this contest is only open to U.S. citizens, so if you’re outside of that country you cannot apply.

Because the concept of “changing the world” is so vague, take a look at the previous winners to see what the judges are looking for.

Prizes for the winners are substantial here with first place walking away with around $15 000, and second and third place winning large cash prizes too. It’s a difficult road to get there, however, as this contest only acts as the first leg. The ten semi-finalists will get a trip to China to compete in a global contest, with those big prizes only being awarded for the overall winners.

Advert

Submissions also open soon on 24 April and close on 23rd June. Winners will be announced 30th June.

Another great part of both these contests is the free Arduino and Intel boards being given away to those who need them. There are 50 for the Earth Day Challenge and 100 for Co-Making the Future. They’re given out on a first come, first serve basis, and you’ll need to apply with a great idea to sway them over first.

Keep in mind that, while the submissions of project dates have not been reached yet, you can pre-register for both contests now. Please make sure you read the FAQ thoroughly too.