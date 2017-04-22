3D Print your own (miniature) helicarrier from the MCU

While the helicarrier has been around in Marvel comics for a long time, its design as seen first in The Avengers is the one which most people think of, and now you can 3D print it.

This 12″ (30,48 centimetre) long model, is only “about 80% accurate and fairly low poly” so it may not be the best version if you’re a stickler for accuracy. It does look great connected to a S.H.I.E.L.D. stand and mounted to a wall, though. You can find the files for this model free on Thingiverse.

But that’s not all. There’s a second version of this model is intended for actual flight. This smaller helicarrier is designed to be a quadrotor drone and should weigh only 150 grams sans the actual electronics. Unfortunately, the Thingiverse user who created it had no luck in their tests and destroyed some expensive electronics trying to get it to fly. If you’re brave enough, those files are also free to download.