This Arduino-powered Bender feeds you Futurama quotes when you give it money

If you’ve ever wanted to build your own Bender from Futurama, we have a great lead on the head for you.

YouTube content creator CHEP 3D Printing has created this disembodied, talking robot with, as you may have guessed, a 3D print. Reusing an existing design, he increased the size of the print to better match a life-sized Bender and make room for some electronics. it sits at 350 millimetres tall.

Inside of the head there is an Arduino, a wave shield for audio, a battery and an infrared sensor. The sensor acts as a kind of coin-op mechanism, picking up currency inserted into the head.

When a coin drops through, bender’s mouth will light up thanks to some LEDs, and a phrase from the show will be spoken.



You can find the files for this larger head over on MyMiniFactory and the video and its description will give you everything you need to replicate the project.

This is the second time this week we’ve featured this YouTube channel. The first was for a Batman v Superman Xbox One conroller display stand. Make sure you subscribe like we did.

More Futurama 3D prints can be found in this nice replica of the Planet Express Ship, if you’re not in the mood for talking.