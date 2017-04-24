Deadpool 2 has a release date

Deadpool 2 will be arriving in cinemas on June 1st 2018 so mark your calendars, true believers.

That, at any rate, is the planned date announced by 20th Century Fox at the weekend, during which the production studio announced four Avatar sequels, two X-Men spin-off movies (New Mutants and Dark Phoenix) and a female-heist movie directed by Steve McQueen called Widows. Given that McQueen is known for films such as Hunger, Shame and 12 Years A Slave, we’re not expecting Widows to be a barrel of chuckles.

But back to the reason we’re all here: Deadpool. The fact that the ‘Merc with a Mouth’ was going to get a sequel to his first film was pretty much a no-brainer once the box office receipts came in. The first Deadpool raked in $783.1 million during its run in cinemas, becoming the highest earning R-rated film of all time.

Not only that, Deadpool was a critically acclaimed box office smash (suck on that, Michael Bay), winning rave reviews across the board and even landing its star, Ryan Reynolds, a Golden Globe nomination for best motion picture actor, comedy or musical. He didn’t win, but then there is very little justice in this world.

Reynold will reprise the role for Deadpool 2 (obviously) and for the sequel he’ll be sharing the spotlight somewhat with Josh Brolin, who’ll be playing Cable. (If you don’t know who Cable is, head over to Wikipedia for his convoluted back story.) Incidentally, we always thought Stephen Lang would be a better fit for this character, but hey, you can’t have everything.

This is all pretty good news for a film that needed leaked footage in order to get it officially greenlit, was given (in superhero movie terms) a rather meagre budget of $58 million and whose star had to dip into his own pocket to keep the screenwriters on set while the movie was being filmed.

If you want to know what to expect from the new movie, here’s a teaser: