Gear 360 apps for Samsung and Apple smartphones available now

While the official launch of the Samsung Gear 360 camera is still on the horizon you can – if you’re flush with data – download the official apps for the camera on Google Play and Apple’s App Store.

Something worth noting about the new 360 camera is that it is only compatible with Galaxy S8, S8+, S7, S7 edge, Note5, S6 edge+, S6, S6 edge, A5 (2017), A7 (2017) and iOS devices in the form of the iPhone 7, 7 Plus, 6S, 6S Plus and SE.

It’s a rather bizarre move for Samsung to exclude so many other Android devices. Our hope is that Samsung switches tack and decides to open up compatibility to more devices at a later stage.

If you think you can get around this by downloading an APK don’t waste your time or money. We’ve tested this and the APK we found doesn’t even install on the Motorola we tested with.

If you want a Gear 360 then you have no choice but to use a Samsung or iPhone.

With that having been said our Brett Haggard has been playing with the new camera he received at the S8 launch event in New York last month.

So far the camera works as advertised though the launch of the apps is welcome as we’ve had to manually stitch 360 photos together and while transferring images and videos via an SD card is fine, the app allows the wireless transfer of data which is great for photographers and videographers on the move.

The new Gear 360 will launch locally in June this year with a recommended retail price of R2 999.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ will be available in South Africa on 5th May with pricing starting at R15 499 and R17 499 for the S8 and S8+ respectively.