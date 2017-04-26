SnappCat is a Raspberry Pi camera that will autonomously send you pictures of your cat

If you’re sitting at work right now wishing that you were back home with your cat, SnappCat may be the Raspberry Pi project for you.

This system uses a Raspberry Pi Zero or Zero W hooked up to a camera and your home wifi which then scans for the face of your felines. When it picks one up using the cutest database ever, it snaps a picture, adds some text to make a funny meme, and then sends the finished product to your phone.

The physical components are wrapped up in a 3D printed case that is hopefully scratch resistant.

Not only is this a great project based on its own merits of delivering pictures of cats, but it’s also billed as a way to watch over your home and monitor your cat for bad behaviour.

A final boon claimed is “acclimation of A.I. in the house” as the image recognition software apparently uses some kind of artificial intelligence.

That software seems to be working great at the moment with success in medium to low light conditions and so-so results in intense lighting. The people behind the project believe that this has to do more with the camera focus than the software itself, so we may see more accurate cat snaps in the future.

You can check out more details about this project over on its Hackaday page.