HiKey 960 is a high end maker board with the power of a Huawei Mate 9

While Huawei is so much more than a smartphone manufacturer, the latest product the firm has lent its name to is something even further off kilter.

The product in question is a maker board like the Raspberry Pi known as the HiKey 960 and it’s a powerful piece of kit that measures just 85mm x 55mm.

Before we get to the GHz and RAM size the HiKey boasts two USB 3.0 ports and one USB Type C OTG port. The board is also capable of decoding video at UHD resolutions but the HDMI 1.4 port on the board will only output at Full HD (1920 x 1080) resolutions.

Inside the compact frame sits Huawei’s Kirin 960 system-on-chip (SoC) which boasts two Cortex CPUs (quad-core Cortex-A73 @2.4GHz and quad-core Cortex-A53 @ 1.8GHz) as well as a Mali-G71 MP8 GPU and 3GBs of LPDDR4 DRAM.

In short, this little maker board has the same sort of power we saw in Huawei’s Mate 9.

That isn’t a happy accident because according to ZDNet the HiKey 960 is aimed at Android developers who want a PC-style board to develop with.

Indeed Linaro, a Linux engineering group Huawei is a part of, expects developers to use the board to integrate with security sensors, digital signage and point of sale systems.

Simply put, the HiKey 960 is a way for developers to take the awesome power of smartphones and apply the tech for use elsewhere.

Now for the kicker, the price. This powerful little maker board has been listed with a retail price of $239 (R3 190) on Lenovator.

While that is a lot more expensive than a Raspberry Pi 3, the HiKey is not meant to be a cheap-as-chips PC alternative, and we’re excited to see what developers do with this powerful little board.

