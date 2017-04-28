The Man in the Moon from the iconic French film is now a 3D print

While we usually cover 3D prints from the latest games and movies, we do sometimes find an older property to feature.

Today it’s the Man in the Moon from the movie A Trip to the Moon, or Le Voyage dans la Lune.

The anthropomorphised moon may be the single most recognisable part of the movie, and here it’s a small 3D print that can fit into your hand. The capsule that hits the poor guy in the eye is fragile here, so be careful when you print.

The files for this design are free to download off of MyMiniFactory.