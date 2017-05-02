DA wants matric-less Hlaudi to abandon school motivational talk tour

The DA wants to stop Hlaudi Motsoeneng from making an appearance at a Gauteng high school where he is scheduled to host a motivational talk to pupils.

An invitation sent to media by the Kuzondlula Motivational Tour (KMT) announced that it would be heading to Eqinisweni Secondary School in Ivory Park, Tembisa, as part of its ‘Second Quarter Motivational Tour’ under the theme: It’s possible, I can do it’.

The event’s guest speaker is none other than Motsoeneng, who has no matric qualification and no plans to go back to school to obtain it.

The invitation says the aim of the talk is to keep the youth of South Africa motivated to study and focus in prioritising education and self-discipline.

Ironically, Motsoeneng has gone on record to state that a matric qualification is just a piece of paper that isn’t very important for one to succeed in life.

“One wonders what study tips Motsoeneng can offer when he himself failed to obtain a matric, and was found by the Public Protector to have lied when he claimed that he had a matric qualification,” said Gavin Davis, DA Shadow Minister of Basic Education.

“Section 33A of the South African Schools Act is quite clear that political activities during school time are prohibited. I have therefore written to Minister Angie Motshekga to request that she prevents Motsoeneng from conducting his political campaign in schools,” Davis added.

The school talk is scheduled to happen at 10am tomorrow.