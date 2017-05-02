Hearthstone player base shoots past 70 million

South Africa’s population currently stands at somewhere around the 55 million mark according to Worldometer, and, incredibly, this number falls around 20 million short of Hearthstone’s player base.

According to IGN, Blizzard’s battle card free-to-play game has seen over 70 million people login to play it. That’s a pretty impressive milestone in anyone’s book. To celebrate the occasion, Blizzard’s offering three free packs from the game’s latest expansion, Journey to Un’Goro, to any players who log into the game this month.

“We’re humbled and grateful that so many players have chosen to join us for some Hearthstone fun,” Blizzard told IGN. “As our way of saying thanks, starting today through the end of May, everyone who logs in will receive three free Journey to Un’Goro card packs.”

To call Hearthstone a runaway success would be something of an understatement. In just three years since its release, the game has gone from being a Magic: The Gathering knock-off to one of the most successful IPs in gaming.

This time last year, the game boasted around 50 million players and even though reports have surfaced that revenue from its mobile player base is dipping somewhat, it appears that for much of its fanbase, the light is on and burning brightly for the masses.